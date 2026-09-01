Ruling, Opposition spar over Rs 10 per bottle graft charge in Tasmac

Former Minister V Senthilbalaji accused the government of creating the impression that wrongdoing had occurred during the DMK regime. He said the DMK's policy remained total prohibition and pointed out that 603 Tasmac outlets had been closed during its tenure.

"You can investigate and present your evidence before the court. The court will take the final decision," he said.

Former minister and DMK Deputy Leader of Opposition KN Nehru questioned the ruling side over the alleged Rs 10 collection and asked whether the practice had stopped after the TVK government assumed office. "If the workers overcharged, it is corruption in the DMK government, while you are now giving justification for it under your regime," he said.