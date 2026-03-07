Ruling govt will be in dock for Nehru's corruption in 2 weeks: EPS

Addressing a gathering at Kandampalayam in Anthiyur as part of the party’s “Makkalai Kappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom” campaign, Palaniswami said the Enforcement Directorate had found evidence of irregularities and had written thrice seeking registration of FIRs. “AIADMK has approached the court, and the result will be known in two weeks. We will see whether the Minister remains outside or goes inside,” he said.

Accusing the DMK government of corruption across departments, he alleged large-scale irregularities in Tasmac operations and criticised the government for failing to control the rising prices of essential commodities.