Ruling govt will be in dock for Nehru's corruption in 2 weeks: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday alleged corruption in the DMK government and claimed that the outcome of cases related to the Municipal Administration Department, helmed by senior minister KN Nehru, would place the ruling government in crisis within two weeks.
Addressing a gathering at Kandampalayam in Anthiyur as part of the party’s “Makkalai Kappom, Tamilagathai Meetpom” campaign, Palaniswami said the Enforcement Directorate had found evidence of irregularities and had written thrice seeking registration of FIRs. “AIADMK has approached the court, and the result will be known in two weeks. We will see whether the Minister remains outside or goes inside,” he said.
Accusing the DMK government of corruption across departments, he alleged large-scale irregularities in Tasmac operations and criticised the government for failing to control the rising prices of essential commodities.
Highlighting the achievements under the AIADMK’s tenure from 2016 to 2021, Palaniswami said the previous government waived crop loans twice, ensured round-the-clock three-phase power supply to farmers and implemented schemes to restore water bodies. He alleged that several projects initiated during the AIADMK regime, including the proposed livestock park at Thalaivasal, had been shelved by the DMK government.
Claiming that the DMK had failed to fulfil several election promises, he said assurances such as NEET exemption, cancellation of education loans and expansion of the rural employment scheme had not been implemented.
Palaniswami promised welfare measures if the AIADMK returned to power, including Rs 10,000 assistance per ration card, three free LPG cylinders annually for families and Rs 2,000 monthly assistance for women heads of households. He urged voters to support the AIADMK and its allies in the upcoming Assembly election.
Meanwhile, Palaniswami on Saturday strongly criticised the DMK government for failing to address the long-pending demands of transport corporation employees and announced a major protest demonstration in Chennai on March 13 under the banner of the Anna Labour Federation.