‘Ruling DMK's involvement in drug trafficking is shocking’, says PM Modi

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that it is shocking that the ruling party (DMK) is involved in drug trafficking and stressed that the BJP workers should take the woes of the DMK rule to all the people in the villages and the booths.

Expressing concern over the increase in use of drugs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that drugs are ruining the lives of our children.

"We should all come together to prevent the use of drugs that are ruining the lives of the future generations. It is shocking that all the masterminds are in Tamil Nadu at a time when the Central government's agencies are arresting those involved in drug trafficking, " Modi said while addressing at the 'Namathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth' event held for Tamil Nadu BJP workers through the NaMo app.

He further said that people can get rid of drugs only if the root cause of drug trafficking is destroyed, and pointed out that the Union government is taking continuous measures to eradicate the drug trade.

Talking about the rampant corruption everywhere in Tamil Nadu, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the law and order situation in the state is very worrying.

Lauding Tamil language, Modi said, "The Tamil language is the first and ancient language in the world. Every child in the world should know it and that is my dream. It is sad that Tamil is no longer my mother tongue and my government will strive to make the glory of Tamil known to the world."

During his interaction with TN BJP workers, Modi said that he had spent most of his life as an ordinary cadre like other cadres of the saffron party.

"The salute I gave today is the salute of one cadre to another cadre. Enathu Booth Valimaiyana Booth is due to all your hard work. Your hard work will lead the party to deeper growth, " Modi said, adding that women will play an important role in making India the third largest economy in the world and his party working for women-led development in the country.

He further questioned the cadres whether the Central government's 10-year achievements had reached the women in Tamil Nadu and whether they liked it.

He also advised that if there are 100 families in a booth in Tamil Nadu, three BJP workers should take responsibility for every ten families.

The PM also urged the cadres to ensure that at least one of the three BJP booth worker is a woman.