Ruling DMK trying to bring monarchy in democracy: EPS

COIMBATORE:AIADMK general secretary ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami on Friday said the DMK is trying to bring monarchy in a democratic nation.

Terming the DMK as a family party, Palaniswami said Inbanithi Stalin; son of Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has also stepped into politics by his arrival to DMK’s youth wing conference in Salem.

“The DMK is trying to bring about a monarchy. It does not augur well for a democracy, if those from the same family become chief ministers. The DMK is running an autocratic form of government and power centres have increased in their family. There are four chief ministers in DMK including MK Stalin. Hence, Tamil Nadu is struggling as no welfare schemes are implemented,” he said, while addressing party cadre in Salem.

Claiming that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK leader said murders and robberies have become rampant, ganja is available everywhere and is ruining the life of students.

Palaniswami said inflation has skyrocketed in DMK rule, whereas prices were kept under control during the AIADMK rule. “People are facing trouble because of the increase in their expenditure. Farming is in doldrums, while property tax and electricity tariff have increased in cities,” he said.

Further, he said people have started asking what the DMK had done for their welfare over the last two-and-a-half years. “Former chief ministers MGR and Jayalalithaa gave a golden rule as they implemented numerous schemes. Tamil Nadu was made a primal state in the higher education sector,” he said.

Palaniswami also said AIADMK is a party with maximum number of cadre in Tamil Nadu with over two crore members.