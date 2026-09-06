Ruling alliance to adopt coalition name on September 9: Minister Arunraj

Speaking to reporters here, the minister said, "We'll give a name, as our alliance partners are requesting it. We need to have an identity and build on it."

Addressing recent criticisms from the Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin regarding law and order, Arunraj assured that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would deliver a comprehensive reply in the Assembly.

"Our honorable CM will definitely answer all these questions and will also answer to the people," he said, dismissing the opposition's remarks as an attempt to "score some brownie points" using "few punch dialogues" that were "totally disconnected with the feelings of the people".