Rule 110: CM Vijay's announcement doesn't violate it, says Speaker

After the Chief Minister's announcement, the DMK Whip EV Velu objected to his reference to the "previous government" in the statement.

"There should not be any debate on announcements made under Rule 110. However, the Chief Minister's statement has led to a debate. It sets a wrong precedent to announce the withdrawal of cases under Rule 110," he said.



Rejecting the DMK's objection, Speaker JCD Prabhakar said there was no violation of the rules in the Chief Minister's announcement.

"Owing to the cases, farmers and other people are under mental stress, and there is nothing wrong in providing relief to them through the withdrawal of cases," the Speaker said.



Intervening, Deputy Leader of Opposition KN Nehru said the government could not immediately withdraw the cases, adding that cases could be withdrawn only through court proceedings.

Replying to him, Minister for Public Works Aadhav Arjuna said the Chief Minister had taken the decision based on the farmers' request, and there was no politics involved in it.



The Speaker stood firm on his position and said the Chief Minister's announcement was not contrary to the Assembly rules. Intervening in the debate, Leader of Opposition Udhayanithi said cases had also been withdrawn during the DMK regime, but not through an announcement under Rule 110.