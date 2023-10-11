Ruckus in TN assembly after AIADMK raises OPS issue in House

CHENNAI: The TN Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a ruckus after the main opposition AIADMK raised the matter of seat allocation for expelled party leader O Panneerselvam.

Raising the issue and addressing Speaker M Appavu, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami, quoting court rulings said his party has been requesting him to effect change of seat in the House for the position of Deputy floor of leader the AIADMK.

After OPS was expelled from the party, the AIADMK named RB Udayakumar as its deputy leader and made representations to the Speaker to effect the changes.

The seat of the deputy leader is beside the LoP in the front bench facing the Chief Minister. Presently, Panneerselvam is seated there.

While Palaniswami was reiterating his party’s request and that letters were given several times, he wanted to know why the change was not made and if it was fair.

Also, he wanted the tally of the AIADMK to be reduced from 66 to 63, as the three MLAs, including Paul Manoj Pandian were expelled from the party along with OPS, as Panneerselvam is known.

When Apapvu was responding to the LoP saying the House was being run as per the Constitution, relevant laws and House rules, Paul Manoj Pandian tried to say something which was not audible in the din.

The Speaker asked him to resume his seat and a ruckus ensued and the AIADMK memebrs started raising slogans and Appavu eventually ordered their eviction.

Later, OPS demanded to know how the Speaker could allow Palaniswami to make a statement on the issue when the matter was yet to attain finality in the court of law.

After their eviction, AIADMK MLAs led by Palaniswami raised slogans and marched outside the entrance gate of the House. They shouted slogans like “Save Democracy.”