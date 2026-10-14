Rubber prices surge to Rs 30,000 per quintal in Kanniyakumari

According to a Daily Thanthi report, prices have ranged between Rs 27,000 and Rs 30,000 per quintal this year, significantly exceeding the usual seasonal levels of around Rs 24,000 during October and November. The upward trend has continued since August.

Rubber production in the district dropped by nearly 30 per cent about two weeks ago due to prevailing hot weather. Production has since recovered slightly following occasional light drizzles in hilly areas.