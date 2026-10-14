Rubber prices surge to Rs 30,000 per quintal in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Natural rubber prices have surged to Rs 30,000 per quintal in parts of Kanniyakumari district, driven by a decline in latex production amid high temperatures and seasonal factors.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, prices have ranged between Rs 27,000 and Rs 30,000 per quintal this year, significantly exceeding the usual seasonal levels of around Rs 24,000 during October and November. The upward trend has continued since August.
Rubber production in the district dropped by nearly 30 per cent about two weeks ago due to prevailing hot weather. Production has since recovered slightly following occasional light drizzles in hilly areas.
Natural rubber prices typically range between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000 per quintal. Prices generally increase during October and November, when rainfall affects tapping activities and reduces production.
Kerala accounts for nearly 90 per cent of India's natural rubber production. In Tamil Nadu, rubber cultivation covers approximately 28,000 hectares in Kanniyakumari district, particularly in the Vilavancode, Kalkulam and Thovalai taluks.