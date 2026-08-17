Tamil Nadu

Rubber prices surge in Tamil Nadu to Rs 275 per kg after 15 years

Rubber prices had last touched a peak of Rs 255 per kg in 2010, before falling below Rs 200
Rubber prices surge in Tamil Nadu
Rubber tapping process Daily Thanthi
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CHENNAI: Rubber prices have climbed high after 15 years, at Rs 275 per kg, bringing cheer to farmers in Tamil Nadu's Kanniyakumari district, one of the major rubber-producing regions in the country.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, rubber prices had last touched a peak of Rs 255 per kg in 2010, before falling below Rs 200. The latest increase has raised hopes among farmers that prices will remain at the higher level.

How much rubber is cultivated in Kanniyakumari?

Kerala and Kanniyakumari district in Tamil Nadu are among the leading rubber-producing regions in India. Rubber is cultivated across around 25,000 hectares in Kanniyakumari district.

Why have rubber prices increased?

The rise in rubber prices has been attributed to increased sales in the global automobile industry, a rise in crude oil prices due to the war and higher production costs in major rubber-producing countries, including Thailand, Malaysia and India.

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