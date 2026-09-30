RTI's digitracker to ease task of rights champions

To make such applications easier to track and prevent them from getting lost in bureaucratic processes, the State government has directed all Secretariat departments to digitally register every RTI petition, including those submitted in physical form.

The move is aimed at providing departments with a common system to monitor RTI applications from receipt to dispos to track pending petitions, transfers to other departments, and requests involving additional fees.

The government has already provided an online facility through the RTI portal for citizens to file applications and seek information under the RTI Act, 2005.