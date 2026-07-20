RTI reply shows rules breached to okay layouts

According to activist Senthil from Iyyapanthangal, authorities cleared a 33-plot layout named 'Meera Nagar' despite the absence of a stormwater drain; they only had roads laid at the site. Under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules (TNCDBR), 2019, developers are required to complete basic infrastructure, including roads and stormwater drains, before the final approval is issued.

An RTI reply dated July 6 from the assistant public information officer of Kattankulathur panchayat union stated that both road facilities and stormwater drains had been completed before securing the approval. Official records also show that the developer paid Rs 2.88 lakh as approval fees to Mannivakkam panchayat on May 22, 2024, with no additional charges collected for infrastructure creation.