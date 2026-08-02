RTI on FL-2 bars gets same reply as 717 closed shops

The response was to an RTI application filed by Coimbatore-based petitioner Yuvaraj Ramalingam, who sought statewide information on FL-2 licences issued under the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, from January 2026 onwards. In its reply, the Prohibition and Excise Department disclosed only one statewide figure, stating that 868 FL-2 licences are currently functioning in Tamil Nadu.

For all other queries, including month-wise details of new FL-2 licences issued, renewals granted, licenses suspended or cancelled, district-wise break-ups, the number of applications received, approved and rejected, names of licence holders whose licences had been suspended, cancelled or revoked, along with their licence numbers, districts, dates of action and reasons recorded by the department, as well as category-wise details of cancellations and revocations, the department did not furnish the information. Instead, it directed the applicant to approach the respective District Deputy Commissioners (Excise).