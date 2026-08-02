RTI on FL-2 bars gets same reply as 717 closed shops

CHENNAI: Days after asking to approach district offices instead of providing details of the 717 liquor outlets closed under the Tamil Nadu government's order in May 2026, the Prohibition and Excise Department has adopted a similar approach, directing the same applicant to district excise offices for statewide information on FL-2 liquor licences.
The response was to an RTI application filed by Coimbatore-based petitioner Yuvaraj Ramalingam, who sought statewide information on FL-2 licences issued under the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, from January 2026 onwards. In its reply, the Prohibition and Excise Department disclosed only one statewide figure, stating that 868 FL-2 licences are currently functioning in Tamil Nadu.
For all other queries, including month-wise details of new FL-2 licences issued, renewals granted, licenses suspended or cancelled, district-wise break-ups, the number of applications received, approved and rejected, names of licence holders whose licences had been suspended, cancelled or revoked, along with their licence numbers, districts, dates of action and reasons recorded by the department, as well as category-wise details of cancellations and revocations, the department did not furnish the information. Instead, it directed the applicant to approach the respective District Deputy Commissioners (Excise).
The Prohibition and Excise Department has directed Coimbatore-based petitioner Yuvaraj Ramalingam to approach the respective District Deputy Commissioners (Excise) to get details on FL-2 licenses
Questioning the response, Ramalingam stated, "Instead of providing statewide information, the department has asked me to approach the District Deputy Commissioners. Citizens should not have to approach multiple district offices to obtain information sought from the State Public Information Officer."
It is worth noting that the latest reply comes days after the applicant received a similar response to his RTI application seeking details of the 717 Tasmac shops that were shut following the TVK government's order in May. The department had reportedly told him to approach district offices instead of furnishing the information from the headquarters.