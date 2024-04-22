RTE Act: Online admission applications open for academic year 2024-25

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Monday informed that the students can apply online for admission under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act for the academic year 2024-25 from Monday through the website rte.tnschools.gov.in. The last date to apply for this is May 20.

The submitted details will be sent to the registered parent's mobile number via SMS following the successful completion of the application registration process.

In the event that more applications than available spots are received by any institution, a random draw will be used for selecting the students.

For a child to be eligible for LKG class, they must have been born between August 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.

For a child to be eligible for class 1, they must have been born between August 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019.

Parents who live less than one kilometre away from a private school may apply under a 25% seat reserve.

Children who are denied opportunities and have an annual income of less than Rs. 2 lakh are eligible to apply with the necessary documentation.

Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, underprivileged and disadvantaged children are being given 25 per cent quota in non-minority private schools across Tamil Nadu.

The School Education Department will pay the tuition fees for the students enrolled.

Here is a list of documents required for application:

1. Photograph of Applicant

2. Birth Certificate

3. AADHAR / Ration Card of Parent or Guardian

4. Income Certificate for Weaker Section Candidates

5. Community Certificate for Disadvantage Group Candidates

6. Disadvantaged Group Special Category Certificate