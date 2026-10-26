RSS holds marches across TN after Madras HC clearance

In Chennai, marches were organised at seven locations — Tiruvottiyur, Kolathur, Egmore, Korattur, Ayyappanthangal, Medavakkam and Chromepet. The Egmore procession began near the Ramada Hotel and proceeded towards Rajarathinam Stadium, where a public meeting was scheduled. BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan attended the event and performed aarti to the saffron flag.

Talking to reporters at Egmore, Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised successive state governments for requiring the RSS to seek judicial intervention and urged the government to recognise it as a service organisation.

She alleged that while "drug abusers and culprits are roaming freely" in the state with "no law and order situation at all," the government ironically cites law and order concerns to deny permission for a peaceful march.

The BJP leader also hit out at political figures, including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and CPI(M) leader Shanmugam, accusing them of consistently painting a negative picture of the RSS.