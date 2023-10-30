Begin typing your search...

RSS files contempt against TN police over 'disallowing' procession

On October 16, the High Court directed the police to grant permission for RSS procession planned in 35 places across Tamil Nadu on October 22 and 29.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|30 Oct 2023 12:18 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-30 12:20:27.0  )
RSS files contempt against TN police over disallowing procession
CHENNAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) filed a contempt of court case against Tamil Nadu police for not granting permission to conduct their route march despite getting a court order in favour.

The petition was filed alleging that the State police have gone against the court order by not granting permission for the march.

When the matter came before Justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court, the counsel representing the RSS requested the court to hear the petition immediately.

However, the judge rejected this, noting that the dates for which permission was granted to hold the march had already expired. Hence, there was no need to hear it as an urgent case, said the court, and added that it would be taken up after the completion of the petition procedures.

On October 16, the High Court directed the police to grant permission for RSS procession planned in 35 places across Tamil Nadu on October 22 and 29.

