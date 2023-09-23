RSS condemns DMK IT wing's "extremist organisation" post

CHENNAI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the DMK IT wing's post on X (Twitter) platform, naming the unit as an extremist organisation, and demanded an unconditional apology.

The statement released by S Rajendran, the South India secretary of RSS, on Saturday, said that the DMK IT wing's X post, connecting Mahatma Gandhi's assassination with RSS is a baseless allegation. In order to demean and defame the image of RSS, the DMK published the post with an agenda to inflict violence among peoples, the statement read.

Justice J. S. Kapoor commission constituted in 1966 to probe Gandhi's assassination submitted a report saying that the assassins of Gandhi were not connected with RSS and the assassination had no link with RSS, said in the statement.

The statement also flayed that the DMK IT wing is continuously damaging the reputation of RSS, which is in public service, with malicious motives to establish RSS as an extremist organisation among peoples.

Further, the statement also said that RSS will take legal action against DMK IT wing if an apology is not tendered.