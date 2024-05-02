Rs.306 crore collected through bottle buy-back scheme, Tasmac submits in Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Tasmac submitted before the Madras High Court that Rs.306 crore has been collected through the bottle buy-back scheme by collecting Rs.10 in addition to the sale of each liquor bottle.

The Green Bench comprising Justice N Sathish Kumar and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a batch of petitions seeking to direct the State to ensure the proper disposal of bottles to protect the environment.

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran submitted the status report of Tasmac pursuant to the Court's order.

The report stated that by implementing the buy-back scheme of liquor bottles in 12 districts Rs.306 crore has been collected and Rs 297 crore has already been refunded.

The report also stated that Rs.12 crore has been kept in a separate account.

After perusing the status report the bench observed that it is not able to reconcile the figures mentioned in the report.

The AAG Submitted that the amounts will be rechecked and verified and a fresh status report will be filed on the next date of hearing.

After the submission, the bench posted the matter to June 7 for filing a properly verified and reconciled status report.