RS Bharathi’s ‘dog’ talk overshadows anti-NEET protest

CHENNAI: The protest organised by the DMK students’ wing against NEET was overshadowed by the statement of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi after the latter remarked that even ‘dogs’ secure a BA degree these days.

Speaking at the anti-NEET protest organised by the party’s student wing here, Bharathi said, “Many people are doctors in Tamil Nadu now because of the Communal GO which was pushed by the Dravidian Movement. Many of us have even forgotten that. Some people think that they became doctors due to their ancestral pride.”

Claiming to be speaking freely, Bharathi said, “I am an advocate. So is Ezhil (Students’ wing secretary). Did we earn that through ancestry or family pride? It is the offering of the Dravidian Movement. Without the movement and Communal GO, there would not be so many doctors in Tamil Nadu.”

The DMK organising secretary’s emphasis on the contribution of the Dravidian Movement in the social and educational mobility of the masses went well till he said, “In the times I graduated, a board would be placed outside the residence as soon as someone passed BA because there would be only one BA (graduate) in a village. Now, even ‘dogs’ are securing a BA degree.” Wondering if people were placing boards for BA or BE outside their houses, Bharathi asked, “What’s the reason (people don’t keep boards)? Who is responsible for this development? NEET has come to force only to destroy that development. I reiterated this in the Rajya Sabha.”

As his innocuous public statement went viral and it was rightly picked up by 24x7 news channels, Bharathi clarified, “It must not be understood out of context. I only said this to reiterate that the Dravidian Movement contributed to the access to education for all. The word was not used with any intention.”