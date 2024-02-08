Rs 9.05 cr capital subsidy distributed to four SC/ST Startups

CHENNAI: The state MSME department on Wednesday distributed capital subsidy to the tune of Rs 9.05 crore to four SC/ST Startups.

State MSME minister T M Anbarasan distributed Rs 9.05 crore investment subsidy to four SC/ST Startups under TANSeed Fund scheme at a function organized by StartUp TN.

Speaking at the function, minister Anbarasan said that the Smartcard scheme was launched Wednesday to help Startups avail human resource, legal opinion, information technology, media and publicity services at concessional price.

Stating that the StartUp challenge website was launched to help government departments resolve their problems through Startups, Anbarasan said that about 20 StartUps operating in the field of artificial intelligence, media and software technology were introduced today through the Launch Pad event.

Also, four SC/ST startups were provided Rs 9.05 crore as share of capital subsidy. State MSME secretary Archana Patnaik was also present during the event.