Rs 90 lakh worth foreign currency seized at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: A woman passenger bound for Malaysia was detained by the customs officials at Tiruchy International Airport for possessing foreign currency worth Rs 90 lakh without any valid proof on Tuesday.
During the inspection of luggage of passengers bound for Kuala Lumpur by an AirAsia flight on Tuesday, A Thaslima Banu (40), a resident of Ramanathapuram, was intercepted.
She had foreign currency worth Rs 90 lakh, including Indian currency worth Rs 65 lakh. When the officials demanded proof of the currency, Thaslima Banu could not provide it.
The officials seized the money and took her for a separate inquiry.