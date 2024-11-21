Rs 800 cr allocated under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam rural housing scheme

CHENNAI: Housing projects worth Rs 1,400 crore are progressing in the state under Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme and Tamil Nadu Rural Houses Renovation schemes, the state government said on Wednesday.

A release issued by the state government late Wednesday said that about Rs 300 crore has so far been allotted in the first phase of Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme under which the state government proposes to construct one lakh new concrete houses at Rs 3.5 lakh each in 2024-25. Of the Rs 300 crore allotted for the first phase, about Rs 252 crore has been released to beneficiaries based on the stage of construction through Single Nodal (bank) Account.

In addition to the Rs 300 crore, another Rs 500 crore has been sanctioned, and it is being deposited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Altogether, Rs 800 crore has been allocated for the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam Scheme. All the houses would be constructed and opened for public use within the current financial year as the construction of the houses were progressing well, the release added.

Likewise, the state government has released Rs 450 crore for the Rural Houses Renovation Scheme being executed to repair and renovate in the current financial year one lakh houses constructed before 2000-01 under various housing schemes. So far, about 15,350 works were completed at a cost of Rs 150 crore provided by the state government. In addition to it, Rs 150 crore, another Rs 450 crore has been released now, the release said, and added that administrative sanction would be accorded and repair/renovation works completed before the end of the financial year.