Rs 8 crore sanctioned for new elephant camp at Sadivayal

CHENNAI: The Forest Department issued order to establish a new elephant camp at Sadivayal in Coimbatore at Rs 8 crore, on Monday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced setting up of a new elephant camp at Sadivayal, which has already been functioning as the temporary elephant camp since 2012. The sanctioned amount will be utilised for creating elephant sheds, veterinary facilities, kitchen and elephant-proof trenches, and food and water facilities.

“With these initiatives, the conservation and management of camp elephants will improve significantly in accordance with the policy of the Tamil Nadu Government to strengthen conservation efforts for elephants. This proposal also includes strengthening of rescue related activities including specialised transport with necessary facilities,” said a release from the department.

The government also sanctioned Rs 5 crore for improvement of Kozhikamuthi elephant camp at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Pollachi. The amount will be utilised to create infrastructure facilities at the camp, training for mahouts and cavadies, setting up of viewing gallery for visitors, improvement of food preparation area and water availability for elephants.

In addition to this, the government also sanctioned Rs 9.10 crore for construction of eco-friendly and culturally compatible houses for 91 elephant caretakers of Theppakadu and Kozhikamuthi elephant camps.