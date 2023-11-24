Rs 7.85 cr Rajagopuram for Tiruvellarai temple

TIRUCHY: As per the wishes of devotees, a fund of Rs 7.85 crore has been sanctioned to construct Rajagopuram, which would have five-tiers, at Tiruvellarai temple near Manachanallur, said Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, here on Thursday.

Inaugurating the renovation works at Sri Pundarikaksha Perumal temple in Tiruvelllarai in the presence of the HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu, Nehru said, the shrine is a sub-temple of Srirangam Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple. So, the devotees, who visit Srirangam temple, never miss the darshan at Tiruvellarai temple. “Devotees were requesting to renovate the temple without damaging the original structure. So, Chief Minister MK Stalin sanctioned Rs 7.85 crore for the renovation works. There will be a five-tier gopuram on the north side of the temple and the works have been inaugurated,” said Nehru.

Similarly, a hall for annadhanam would be constructed at Tirupattur Brahmapureeswarar temple near Manachanallur at a cost of Rs 89.6 lakh. Since more than thousand devotees visit this temple, the annadhanam hall became a necessity, he said.

The ministers later inaugurated the office of the Executive Officer which was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 31.95 lakh.