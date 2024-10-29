Rs 745 crore NABARD aid to uplift 440 TN govt schools

CHENNAI: The School Education Department in partnership with the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rs 745 crore for 440 schools to improve facilities in government high and higher secondary schools under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

The government is providing infraSchool Educationstructure facilities such as better classrooms, science labs, toilets, drinking water facilities, and compound walls among others with the sanctioned amount for the 2024-25 academic year. The scheme is being implemented in an 85:15 sharing pattern by the NABARD and the State government.

As per the notification issued by the department, the particular fund sanction has been called in for work in 440 classrooms of government high and higher secondary schools. Labs, toilets for boys and girls, drinking water facility and compound walls also come under the infrastructure improvement scheme. 36 different projects in various districts of the State would be executed as part of the initiative.

This is a follow-up to the Minister of Finance and Human Resource Thangam Thenarasu’s announcement during the budget session last February that infrastructure in government schools of the State will get a fillip.

The government has also announced a school development project with an outlay of Rs 7,500 crore over a period of five years. "Projects at a cost of Rs 2,497 crore are being undertaken. Rs 1,000 crore is being spent for classrooms alone," stated the notification from the department.

Under this scheme, for the years 2022-23 and 2023-24, an amount of Rs 1,887 crore has been sanctioned for the improvement of infrastructure facilities in all government schools and Rs 316 crore has been allocated for repair and maintenance works.

Following this, in the academic year 2024-25, school facilities were to be improved at Rs 1,000 crore. Also, in the academic year 2024-25, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for repair and maintenance work in government high and higher secondary schools. A sum of Rs 168 crore has been allocated for the infrastructure development of government schools under Samagra Shiksha.