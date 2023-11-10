Rs 70L paid to kin of deceased Tiruchy constable

TIRUCHY: A compensation of Rs 70 lakh was given to the family members of a head constable, who died while on duty here, by the SBI in the presence of the City Commissioner of Police on Thursday.

According to Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police, A Sridhar, a head constable attached to the traffic unit was hit by the car while on duty at Aristo roundabout on July 30 and was severely injured. Though Sridhar was immediately rushed to a private hospital, he succumbed on August 1.

Subsequently, Chief Minister MK Stalin announed a solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the family of the deceased constable. Meanwhile, the City Commissioner of Police N Kamini recommended the compensation through the Police Salary Package through the SBI.

Accordingly, on Thursday, the SBI officials handed over compensation to family members of Sridhar in presence of Commissioner. Deputy Commissioner (South) S Selvakumar, SBI Tiruchy official Naveen Kumar were present.