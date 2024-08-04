Rs 6.5L seized from Pattukkottai commissioner

TIRUCHY: DVAC sleuths seized an unaccounted cash of Rs 6.54 lakh from Pattukkottai Municipal Commissioner on Saturday. After the emergency meeting chaired by the Chairperson Shanmugapriya on Friday, Commissioner Kumaran had organised a meeting with the contractors.

Against such a backdrop, the DVAC sleuths in Thanjavur received information the meeting where Commissioner is receiving bribes plan approvals after receiving a huge bribe.

A DVAC team headed by DSP Nandagopal conducted search at the commissioner’s office from Friday 8 pm to Saturday 6 am and seized unaccounted cash of Rs 80,000 from AE Manoharan and Rs 66,000 from contractor Edison. They also nabbed driver Venkatesh, who confessed that the commissioner had handed over a sum of Rs 5 lakh. Altogether they seized unaccounted cash of Rs 6.54 lakh and registered a case against the trio.