Rs 63,000 crore for Metro Rail phase 2, Chennai-Coimbatore semi-high speed rail corridor… what Tamil Nadu wants from next Union Budget

CHENNAI: Using the GST Council meeting held in Delhi on Saturday to raise the delays and “stepmotherly” treatment meted out to Tamil Nadu by the central government, State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu asked Union Finance Minister to approve funding for a slew of key infrastructure projects in the State, including Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 and Tambaram-Chengalpattu fourth railway line among others.

According to Thennarasu, the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail was announced as a central sector project in the budget speech of 2021-22 at a cost of Rs 63,246, and the foundation stone for the project was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on November 21, 2020. On August 17, 2021, the Public Investment Board had recommended the project.

However, “it is awaiting approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) for the last three years,” the Tamil Nadu minister said.

As the approval is yet to be granted, the entire expenditure is being borne by the State from its own funds, he said. “The delay in approval is making a severe impact on our State finances and has slowed the pace of implementation of this project, causing hardships to the people of Chennai,” he said, imploring the Union government to immediately sanction the project as originally envisaged, and ensure adequate provisions are made in the Union Budget 2024-25.

The minister alleged that Tamil Nadu was being meted out a stepmotherly treatment in the sanction of large-scale infrastructure projects, and added that successive Union Budgets have under-provided for railway projects in the State.

“The rail infrastructure in suburban areas of Chennai has to be strengthened to cater to the needs of the burgeoning population. There is also a need for new railway lines in industrial areas to catalyse the industrial development in the State,” he said, and asked the Centre to sanction five key railway projects in the upcoming budget.

These are fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu; new railway line between Tirupattur – Krishnagiri – Hosur; the 143.5-km line from Madurai to Thoothukudi via Aruppukkottai; Minjur – Tiruvallur – Sriperumpudur– Oragadam – Singaperumalkoil – Maduranthagam line; and semi-high speed railway corridor to connect Chennai – Salem – Coimbatore, extensions like Salem-Hosur – Bengaluru and Coimbatore – Ernakulam.