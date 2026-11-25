CHENNAI: From an Rs 8,140-crore renewable energy proposal by CSE Development India to Rs 5,200 crore by JM Baxi Ports & Logistics and Rs 5,000 crore by Avigna Private Limited, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (November 25) secured 78 investment proposals worth Rs 58,214 crore, with the projects expected to generate 65,786 jobs. Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay oversaw the signing of the MoUs at the second Vettri Tamil Nadu Investment and Conversion Conclave.
Among the major employment commitments, JM Baxi is expected to generate 7,500 jobs, while SCM Garments has committed to 5,000.
Vijay also laid the foundation stones for 15 projects worth Rs 7,925 crore, expected to create 19,965 jobs, and inaugurated six completed projects worth Rs 1,430 crore, generating 1,710 jobs.
With these agreements, the state has attracted investments exceeding Rs 1.73 lakh crore through 190 MoUs in the first 200 days of the government, securing employment opportunities for 1,98,557 persons, an official release said.
The proposals span multiple sectors, including aerospace and defence, automobiles, electronics, renewable energy, textiles, logistics, shipbuilding, hospitality and tourism.
Here are some of the biggest investment proposals and employment commitments:
Biggest investment proposals:
CSE Development India Pvt Ltd – Rs 8,140 crore (renewable energy): The Indian project development arm of the Singapore-headquartered Cleantech Solar Group, a renewable energy developer, is expected to generate 2,000 jobs across six districts.
JM Baxi Ports & Logistics Pvt Ltd – Rs 5,200 crore (logistics): The Mumbai-headquartered leading port and logistics company is expected to generate 7,500 jobs across multiple districts.
Avigna Private Limited – Rs 5,000 crore (industrial park): The Chennai-headquartered real estate company’s projects are expected to generate 300 jobs across Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu and Chennai.
Greenbase Industrial & Logistics Park – Rs 2,650 crore (industrial park): The Hiranandani Group initiative is expected to create 200 jobs in Chengalpattu region.
TVS Motor Company – Rs 2,000 crore (automobiles): The automobile major's Krishnagiri project is expected to generate 1,000 jobs.
WEG Industries (India) Pvt Ltd – Rs 2,000 crore (electrical equipment): The Indian subsidiary of Brazil-based WEG is expected to generate 3,000 jobs through its Dharmapuri project.
Sanmar Group – Rs 1,950 crore (shipbuilding): The Chennai-headquartered conglomerate's shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi is expected to generate 950 jobs.
Titan Company Limited – Rs 1,500 crore (electronics): The fashion accessories company's Krishnagiri project is expected to create 3,000 jobs.
ESR Industrial Park Realty Private Limited – Rs 1,500 crore (industrial park): An affiliate of Asia-Pacific-focused ESR Group, the industrial and logistics real estate developer's projects across Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu are expected to create 180 jobs.
Emami Agrotech Limited – Rs 1,380 crore (renewable energy): The edible oil, biodiesel and foods arm of the Emami Group is expected to generate 1,711 jobs through its Virudhunagar project.
Apollo Tyres Pvt Ltd – Rs 1,100 crore (tyre manufacturing): The multinational tyre manufacturing company's Ranipet project is expected to create 900 jobs.
Ampa Group – Rs 1,072 crore (hospitality and tourism): The Chennai-based Indian conglomerate is expected to generate 1,265 jobs across multiple locations.
Refex Renewables and Infrastructure Ltd – Rs 1,010 crore (renewable energy): The leading renewable energy and infrastructure company has proposed projects across Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, expected to generate 1,200 jobs.
Eicher Motors Limited – Rs 1,000 crore (automobiles): The New Delhi-headquartered parent company of Royal Enfield is expected to generate 500 jobs through its projects across Kancheepuram and Chennai, aimed at accelerating its electric vehicle (EV) roadmap.
Dhoot Automotive Systems Pvt Ltd – Rs 1,000 crore (CE): The company, which manufactures integrated electrical systems for the automotive industry, is expected to generate 2,000 jobs through its Krishnagiri project.
Big Bang Boom Solutions Private Limited – Rs 1,000 crore (aerospace and defence): The Chennai-based deep-tech defence and aerospace startup's projects across Chennai and Karaikudi are expected to generate 200 jobs.
TANFAC Industries Limited – Rs 1,000 crore (chemicals and materials): The joint-sector chemical manufacturer, a venture between Anupam Rasayan India Limited and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), specialises in fluorine-based chemistry. Its Cuddalore project is expected to generate 510 jobs.
Subam Papers Limited – Rs 983 crore (CE): The Tirunelveli-headquartered paper and packaging solutions manufacturer is expected to generate 2,000 jobs through its projects across Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri.
Companies proposing the most jobs:
1. Among the proposals, JM Baxi Ports & Logistics leads in employment generation with 7,500 jobs, followed by:
2. SCM Garments Private Limited (textile and readymade garment manufacturer and exporter) – 5,000 jobs across Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruchy.
3. Minda Corporation Limited (automotive component manufacturer) – 3,000 jobs in Krishnagiri.
4. WEG Industries (India) Pvt Ltd – 3,000 jobs in Dharmapuri.
5. Titan Company Limited – 3,000 jobs in Krishnagiri.
6. ENES Textile Mills (textile and apparel manufacturer associated with the Ramraj Cotton Group and the Uathayam brand) – 3,000 jobs across Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruppur, Erode, Namakkal, Madurai and Dindigul.
7. Dhoot Automotive Systems – 2,000 jobs in Krishnagiri.
8. Subam Papers Limited – 2,000 jobs across Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri.
9. CSE Development India – 2,000 jobs across six districts.
10. Emami Agrotech – 1,711 jobs in Virudhunagar.