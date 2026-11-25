Among the major employment commitments, JM Baxi is expected to generate 7,500 jobs, while SCM Garments has committed to 5,000.

Vijay also laid the foundation stones for 15 projects worth Rs 7,925 crore, expected to create 19,965 jobs, and inaugurated six completed projects worth Rs 1,430 crore, generating 1,710 jobs.

With these agreements, the state has attracted investments exceeding Rs 1.73 lakh crore through 190 MoUs in the first 200 days of the government, securing employment opportunities for 1,98,557 persons, an official release said.

The proposals span multiple sectors, including aerospace and defence, automobiles, electronics, renewable energy, textiles, logistics, shipbuilding, hospitality and tourism.