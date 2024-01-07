Rs 5.5 lakh cr investment in the first day of GIM 2024: TN govt

Begin typing your search...

The third GIM has reached the target of Rs 5.5 lakh crore investment on its very first day (January 7, 2024). More than 100 MoUs were signed by leading companies with the Tamil Nadu government.

Global Investors Meet 2024 (Image: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The State government on Sunday informed that the third Global Investors Meet (GIM) has ensured Rs 5.5 lakh crore investment on its very first day and around 100 MoUs were signed between various industries and the Tamil Nadu government.

Speaking to reporters at the GIM 2024 held at Nandambakkam, Industries Secretary V Arun Roy said, "The third GIM has reached the target of Rs 5.5 lakh crore investment on its very first day (January 7, 2024). More than 100 MoUs were signed by leading companies with the Tamil Nadu government. And, more MoUs would be signed between the industries and the state government on Monday, January 8."

It may be recalled that, Rs 2.42 lakh crore investment were attracted in the first GIM in 2015 and Rs 3.43 lakh crore investment were attracted in the second GIM in 2019.

