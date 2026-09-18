Rs 52 crore allocation may financially stress Madras University

The issue is likely to come up for discussion at the university's Senate meeting, scheduled for Friday after a gap of more than a year. The meeting is significant as the university is required to approve the budget and take up discussions on several administrative and financial matters.

According to university sources, the institution requires around Rs 100 crore from the government to meet its expenses, but the State has only provided Rs 52 crore in the budget. The shortfall could put additional pressure on the university's finances, including salaries, pensions and other administrative expenditure.