Rs 5,000 disbursed to women with 'compassion': Minister Thangam Thennarasu

He said the disbursal thwarted the attempts of some vested interest persons who wanted to halt the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai' initiative of granting a monthly entitlement of Rs 1,000 to women as part of the welfare measures.

On February 13, the CM announced crediting Rs 5,000 each into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries and said the sum included three monthly instalments and, in addition, a component of Rs 2,000 as a summer special package to women heads of family ration cardholders.