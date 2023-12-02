Rs 50 per litre discount on Aavin ghee from today till January 20

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Federation Limited (TNCMFL) on Friday informed that Aavin ghee will be sold at discounted prices from Saturday (December 2).

“Will sell Aavin ghee, which is popularly used by the consumers, at a discount of Rs 50 per litre from December 2 to January 20, 2024 in view of the upcoming Christmas, New Year and Pongal festivals. All the consumers are kindly requested to take advantage of Aavin ghee at this actionable discount price,” read a statement from S Vineeth, Managing Director of Aavin.

“Realising the demand of the consumers, various changes are being made in the price and quality of milk products. The demand for Aavin’s milk products continues to increase among the consumers during the festive season,” it added. At present, Aavin is selling various types of dairy products like ghee, butter, yogurt, paneer, ice cream and flavoured milk to the consumers through more than 1,000 retail outlets without any hindrance in the state.