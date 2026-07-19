Rs 5 lakh in suspected GPay transactions found in DVAC raids at Theni RDO

At the survey section, they examined the mobile phones of employees and scrutinised online transactions, including those made through GPay. Officials found suspicious GPay transactions amounting to Rs 2,00,800. According to sources, the explanations given by the officials concerned regarding these transactions were inconsistent. The team also seized Rs 5,500 from a person who was not a government employee inside the Taluk office, besides Rs 2,500 in unaccounted cash.