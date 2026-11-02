Rs 5 crore bribe claim: DMK seeks DVAC case on TN Minister Rajmohan

In a complaint, I Paranthamen, former Egmore MLA and joint secretary of the DMK Legal Wing, referred to the minister's recent speech at Tamil Nadu Day celebrations, where he claimed that someone offered him Rs 5 crore through Layola Mani, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation, in exchange for the appointment.

The complaint was based on the minister's disclosure. Addressing the gathering, Rajmohan reportedly said that an individual had approached him through Mani, offering Rs 5 crore to secure the post of president of the cultural organisation.

According to the minister's statement, he rejected the offer and conveyed through Mani that even Rs 500 crore would not persuade Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to appoint an unsuitable person.

In his complaint, Paranthamen contended that the minister and Loyola Mani had not reported the alleged bribery attempt to the DVAC or any other law enforcement agency. He further alleged that the minister had not disclosed the identity of the person who made the offer, despite publicly acknowledging the incident.

Citing sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the complainant sought an investigation into the roles of the minister, Mani, the unidentified offeror and other persons involved.