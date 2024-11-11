Rs 40,968 crore disbursed to 10.11 lakh families under MNREGS in DMK regime: TN govt

CHENNAI: As many as 10.11 lakh families have been disbursed Rs 40,968 crore so far in the incumbent DMK regime led by Chief Minister M K Stalin since May 2021.

Trumpeting the achievements of the state Rural Development department in the three and a half year DMK regime, a release circulated by the state government said that about 10,11,334 families have benefitted to the tune of Rs 34,609.44 crore for 100 days work under the MNREGS (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) in the first three years of the incumbent regime.

In the current year, works were being undertaken for about Rs 6,359.24 crore, the release added.

Pointing out that about 14,262 road and 83 bridge works covering 18,899 km long rural roads were taken up with an allotment of Rs 9,030 crore, the Rural Development release said that about 11,460 road and 22 bridges works covering 13,733 km long rural roads have been completed at a cost of Rs 5,219 crore so far under various projects, including Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development Project, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Tamil Nadu Rural Roads Improvement Scheme and peri-urban road development projects.

Also, special works numbering 154 were executed at a cost of Rs 594 crore by the department from May 2021.

The special work included construction of combined office complexes of rural development and panchayat raj department, panchayat union buildings, crematorium, roads, bridges, cement and paver block roads, bus tops and community halls.

Comparing the rural housing project executing in the previous AIADMK regime and incumbent regime, the state government said that between 2016-17 and May 6, 2021, only 2,89,730 rural houses were constructed, but about 3,30,757 houses under rural housing project were constructed between May 7, 2021 and October 3, 2024.