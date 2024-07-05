Rs 4 crore cash seizure: Madras HC directs BJP leader SR Sekar to appear before CB-CID for investigation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed SR Sekar, the treasurer of State BJP to appear before CB-CID for the investigation of the case of seizuring Rs.3.99 crores from three train passengers during the last Parliament election.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition moved by SR Sekar seeking to direct the CB-CID not to harass him under the guise of investigation.

The petitioner submitted that despite he already appeared before the invention agency regarding the money seizure case, the CB-CID sending summon after summon.

The CB-CID submitted that it has to investigate the petitioner regarding the telephone conversation and sought to direct him to appear for the investigation.

After the submission the judge directed Sekar to appear before CB-CID on July 11 for the investigation.

On April 6, railway police at Tambaram detained three train passengers Sathish, Perumal, and Naveen travelling in Nellai Express, as they were found with Rs.3.99 crores without documents.

The Tambaram police registered a case against the three accused regarding the seizure of money.

Later the case was transferred to CB-CID, Chennai.

It was reported that the accused gave statements that the money was carried to distribute to the Tirunelveli constituency voters on behalf of Nainar Nagendran.

The investigation agency sent summons to Nainar Nagendran, Kesava Vinayagam, the organising secretary of State BJP and SR Sekar to probe into the case.