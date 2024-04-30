Rs 4 cr seizure: CB-CID summons BJP leader Nainar Nagendran's 'aides'

CHENNAI: CB-CID summoned Perumal and Naveen, who were arrested in Rs 4 crore cash seizure case.

It has been reported that CB-CID police plan to summon Nainar Nagendran after interrogating Perumal and Naveen.

Earlier, Rs 4 crore cash was seized by the Election Flying Squad in the Nellai Express train, which departed from Chennai Egmore on April 6.

In coach S7, officials checked the six bags carried by three passengers and found bundles of cash in the Rs 500 denomination.

The bags contained Rs Rs 3.99 crore cash.

In the initial investigation conducted, the accused said that the money belonged to Tirunelveli BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran, and they carried the money to give to the voters.

However, Nainar Nagendran has denied it, stating that he had nothing to do with this money.

On April 15th, the first Information Report (FIR) released by the Election Flying Squad in regards to the confiscation of Rs. 4 crore is said that it was Nainar Nagendran's money.

Close on the heels of seizing a whopping Rs 4.5 crore from three passengers travelling on Nellai Express case, CB-CID searched 2 Chennai hotels owned by BJP leader Nainar Nagendran, the NDA candidate from Tirunelveli.