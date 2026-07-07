Rs 3.4 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Krishnagiri

COIMBATORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Tuesday (July 7) seized Rs 3.4 lakh in unaccounted cash during a surprise inspection at the Regional Transport Office check post at Zuzuvadi on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka interstate border in Krishnagiri district.
The raid was carried out following complaints that bribes were being collected from vehicles entering Tamil Nadu from neighbouring states.
A DVAC team comprising more than ten officials launched the surprise inspection at around 5 am and conducted searches for over three-and-a-half hours.
They recovered Rs 3.4 lakh in cash that was not accounted in official records.
Motor Vehicle Inspector Prabhakaran, who was on duty at the check post, is being questioned by DVAC officials.