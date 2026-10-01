Rs 318.17 crore allotted for National Health Mission programmes in Tamil Nadu

According to an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on September 17, the total amount comprises Rs 190.90 crore released by the Union government as the second instalment and Rs 127.27 crore as the State government's 40 per cent matching share. The funds will be routed through the SNA-SPARSH platform.



The allocation is meant for the Flexible Pool for Reproductive and Child Health (RCH), Health System Strengthening, National Health Programme and Urban Health Mission.



Of the total sanctioned amount, Rs 230.52 crore has been earmarked under the general component, while Rs 79.33 crore has been allocated under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP). Another Rs 2.75 crore has been sanctioned under the Scheduled Tribe Sub-Plan (STSP).



Under the general component, the Central share is Rs 138.31 crore, with the State contributing Rs 92.21 crore. Under the SCSP, the Centre's share is Rs 47.60 crore, and the State's share is Rs 31.73 crore. Under the STSP, the Centre will provide Rs 1.65 crore, while the State will contribute Rs 1.10 crore.



The order also includes allocations under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA).