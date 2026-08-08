Rs 30,400 crore gap in Schedule Caste development allocation and spending: CPM MP Su Venkatesan

The allocation was made under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes (DAPSC), earlier known as the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP).

According to Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale's reply, 38 ministries and departments implemented 239 DAPSC schemes during the financial year.

Venkatesan had sought details on whether allocations were made in proportion to the SC population, the shortfall, utilisation of funds and the extent to which funds reached targeted schemes.