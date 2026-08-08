Rs 30,400 crore gap in Schedule Caste development allocation and spending: CPM MP Su Venkatesan

CHENNAI: The Union government allocated Rs 1,68,482 crore for Scheduled Caste (SC) development programmes in 2025-26 but ministries reported spending only Rs 1,38,068.85 crore, leaving a gap of nearly Rs 30,400 crore, CPM MP Su Venkatesan said, citing a Lok Sabha reply.
The allocation was made under the Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes (DAPSC), earlier known as the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP).
According to Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale's reply, 38 ministries and departments implemented 239 DAPSC schemes during the financial year.
Venkatesan had sought details on whether allocations were made in proportion to the SC population, the shortfall, utilisation of funds and the extent to which funds reached targeted schemes.
Athawale said the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment monitored DAPSC allocations and utilisation based on NITI Aayog's 2017 guidelines. Periodic review meetings were held on April 29, 2025, August 25, 2025 and April 16, 2026. All 38 implementing ministries and departments had also nominated nodal officers for financial and physical monitoring.
The minister said the total plan allocation of the 38 ministries was Rs 11,61,830 crore, of which Rs 1,68,482 crore, or 14.5%, was earmarked for SC development. The revised estimate stood at Rs 1,61,201.98 crore.
Venkatesan, however, questioned the basis for arriving at the 14.5% figure, saying it was calculated against the plan expenditure of ministries with DAPSC allocations rather than the overall plan expenditure.
He also pointed to the Rs 7,280 crore difference between the allocation and revised estimate, besides the nearly Rs 30,400 crore gap between the allocation and reported expenditure.
Venkatesan said the figures highlighted the need for a separate law to ensure statutory compliance with DAPSC norms, a demand raised by Left parties, social justice groups and Dalit organisations.
He said the sub-plan, introduced five decades ago to bridge development gaps, could not achieve its objective unless its allocation and spending norms were strictly enforced.