'Rs 25k cr revenue fixed as target in registration dept’

CHENNAI: State Commercial Taxes and Registration Department Minister P Moorthy on Wednesday said that steps are being taken to achieve the target of Rs 25,000 crore revenue in the registration department.

"This year, the revenue of the department has been set at Rs 25,000 crore by the government. To achieve the goal and to speed up the registration process, officials are continuously inspecting various Sub-Registrar offices. We have also directed the authorities to register the deeds as soon as possible without any inconvenience to the public," the minister told reporters after inspecting the Virugambakkam Sub-Registrar office.

"This year, we are expecting more bond registrations than previous year. Accordingly, we are fulfilling the software needs," he added.



In a stern warning to the intermediaries, the minister said that the intermediaries should not engage in any kind of activity in the department.



"We have advised the property owners to come and make the registration process directly. It is the government's decision not to allow such middlemen in the department. More and more people are coming to the registrar offices everyday. We are appointing additional officers for the people who come to the registrar offices. Soon, the government will find a permanent solution for this," P Moorthy said.

Further, the minister said that the software program called Star 3.0 is going to be implemented in the registration department soon.



"Through this program, the defects in the department will be eliminated by using modern technologies. As a precautionary measure, officials are to be appointed to detect fake deed registrations," he added.

Department Secretary B Jothi Nirmalasamy and IG Dinesh Ponraj Oliver were present at the occasion.