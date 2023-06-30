Rs 25,000 cr fixed as target income from registration offices this year, says Minister

TIRUCHY: The registration department has earned Rs 8,000 crore more than the previous year and an income of Rs 25,000 crore has been targeted this year, said the State Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy here on Thursday.



After inaugurating the new sub-registrar office at the commercial complex in Thillai Nagar here, Moorthy said, the newly opened registrar office would cater to at least 2 lakh people.



“While at least 5,000 registration would take place in a year through the office which would ensure an annual income of Rs 52 crore,” said the Minister. The sub-registrar office would cover as many as 12 wards from the city corporation including Thillai Nagar, Sengulam, Varaganeri, Puthur, Pandamangalam, and Uyyankondan Thirumalai.



Stating that the registration offices across the State have earned Rs 8,000 crore more this year, he said, the government has fixed a target of Rs 25,000 crore during the upcoming year.



Earlier, Moorthy along with Minister KN Nehru inaugurated the office in the presence of the Collector M Pradeep Kumar.

