Rs 24 lakh allocated for Amma canteens’ operational expenses

CHENNAI: A budget of Rs 24 lakh has been allocated for operational expenses of Amma Canteens within the Chennai Corporation areas during the council meet on Tuesday.

Currently, there are 388 Amma Canteens, including in 7 government hospitals. Chief Minister has ordered Rs 21 crore allocation to enhance these canteens, and the work is underway.

A resolution was adopted to allocate Rs 24 lakh for necessary operational expenses such as repairs for flour grinding machines, wages for wheat milling, transportation costs, gloves for staff, and paper rolls for billing machines.

Meanwhile, the GCC gave a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to construct a sewage pumping station on the land owned by GCC. The Metro Water board had requested a NOC to carry out work for establishing a sewage pumping station in the areas included under the extended area in Manali (Zone 2) near Edayanchavadi Road.

The resolution noted that a joint field inspection was conducted in the Edayanchavadi village by the local body authorities. The inspection found that there was an Amma Unavagam, a private land, a primary school building, and a ration shop. The ownership recorded in the land registration documents was under the name of the Panchayat Board of Edayanchavadi.

So, the Corporation provided a NOC for constructing a sewage pumping station to prevent sewage overflow and stagnation in the residential area.