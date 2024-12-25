Rs 2.25 cr seized from lottery seller in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore rural police seized Rs 2.25 crore from the house of an illegal lottery seller on Tuesday.

During a vehicle check, police intercepted S Nagaraj (42) from Senthil Nagar in Karumathampatti and checks revealed him to be in possession of lottery tickets bought from Kerala.

He was then taken into custody. Police stumbled upon cash bundles stacked in carton boxes in the denomination of Rs 500, 200, 100, 50, 20 and as well as 10. Police also seized scrapped Rs 2000 currency notes numbering 112 from his possession.

The counting process which began at 8.30 am by revenue department personnel using four counting machines stretched till 4.30 pm to complete.

Police said Nagaraj bought the lottery tickets from Walayar in Kerala and sold them to people in Coimbatore. He is facing at least five cases in various police stations in the district for selling lottery tickets.

Police also seized 1,800 lottery tickets, two cell phones and a two-wheeler. Further inquiries are on