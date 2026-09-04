Rs 212 crore to bolster Tamil Nadu police, fire departments

For the Forensic Sciences Department, two new DNA testing facilities will be established at the regional forensic science laboratories in Salem and Villupuram at a cost of about Rs 14 crore. New cyber-forensic divisions will also be set up at Salem and Tirunelveli at a cost of Rs 18.73 crore. The ballistic division of the Chennai forensic laboratory will get an Automated Ballistic Identification System at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.