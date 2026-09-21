Rs 20,000 sanctioned as festival advance for eligible employees

Only one advance can be sanctioned to an employee in a year, and a fresh advance will be granted only after the earlier amount is fully recovered. An eligible employee must submit a written option to the District Manager, specifying the festival, at least one month before the month in which it falls.

The advance will be disbursed along with the remuneration for the month immediately preceding the festival month. If no option is exercised, it will be paid with the December remuneration for Pongal. The amount will be recovered in 10 equal monthly instalments of Rs 2,000, beginning the month following disbursement. For advances paid with December remuneration, recovery will run from January to October.

If an employee leaves Tasmac service before full recovery, the outstanding amount will be recovered in one lump sum. District Managers have been directed to maintain employee-wise records and ensure strict compliance with the scheme.