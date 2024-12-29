Rs 200 cr special fund sanctioned for laying Coimbatore roads, says Minister Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Sunday said the State government has sanctioned a special fund of Rs 200 crore to lay roads in Coimbatore.

Inaugurating various projects worth Rs 30.93 crore in four zones of Coimbatore Corporation, the Minister said that from the sanctioned amount of Rs 200 crore, work orders were finalised for Rs 100 crore, and tenders were issued for Rs 100.

“Roads were laid for 860 km at a record high amount of Rs 415 crore in the corporation limits,” he said.

Pointing out that Coimbatore Corporation has achieved impressive growth in the last three and a half years of DMK rule, Senthilbalaji said the Avinashi Road flyover has been extended following demands from the public.

“The BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for announcing the project and sanctioning funds even before she raised a demand about extending the Avinashi Road flyover”, he said.

With a special focus on Coimbatore, Stalin besides announcing projects also wanted to ensure their speedy completion.

“So he keeps track of the progress of these projects through conducting regular inspections and review meetings,” he said. Further, Senthilbalaji also said the ongoing works by Suez to lay new water pipelines will be speeded up.

PHOTO: Minister V Senthil Balaji gives away a bag of PDS items to a woman after inaugurating a ration shop in Coimbatore.