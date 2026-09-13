Rs 2 crore insurance to forest official in coma disbursed

TIRUCHY: A forest department official who went into a coma following an accident was disbursed the insurance claim of a sum of Rs 2 crore during the Lok Adalat held here on Saturday (September 12).
The Lok Adalat organised by the District Legal Aids Authority was held at the Combined Court premises in Tiruchy.
The Lok Adalat was chaired by the Principal District Judge M Christopher in the presence of the Third Additional Sub Judge J Kannan.
During the Lok Adalat, various categories of cases were taken up and disposed of through amicable settlements benefiting the litigants. Sathya Kumar (46), a forest department official from Needamangalam in Tiruvarur, was one among them.
In 2018, Sathya Kumar met with an accident in which his two-wheeler was hit by a van, and he went into a coma. A case was registered, and it was being heard in the special court.
On Saturday, the case came up for an amicable disposal in which the insurance firm was asked to pay a sum of Rs 2 crore to victim Sathya Kumar.
Accordingly, the Principal District Judge Christopher handed over a cheque worth Rs 2 crore to Sathya Kumar’s wife Dhanalakshmi.