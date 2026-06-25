Rs 1K-crore tender irregularities found, cases soon: Power Minister

Speaking to reporters after releasing a White Paper on the power sector, the minister said the alleged irregularities were detected during an examination of procurement processes after similar issues were noticed in transformer purchases. "Investigations have been ordered in nine conductor tenders involving alleged irregularities worth around Rs 1,028 crore. Cases will be registered shortly," he said.

The minister said the government was reviewing procurement records across the electricity utility and undertaking stock verification throughout the State. He said physical verification of transformer stocks was underway at all locations with video documentation to ensure transparency.

Alleging widespread irregularities in procurement during the previous DMK regime, Nirmalkumar claimed there had been excessive price buffers of 30% to 40% in several tenders and said any contractor or individual with evidence of corruption should submit complaints, assuring that FIRs would be registered immediately and investigations launched.