Rs 198 cr honorarium for Tamil Nadu poll duty staff, teachers

According to the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Chennai district received the highest allocation of Rs 13.86 crore, owing to its 16 Assembly constituencies. Coimbatore district, which has 10 Assembly constituencies, secured the second-highest allocation of Rs 8.86 crore, followed by Salem district with Rs

8.75 crore. Madurai, which also has 10 Assembly constituencies, was allocated Rs 7.87 crore.